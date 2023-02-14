Necaxa take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 Liga MX Clausura

Necaxa and Pumas UNAM meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. The visitors are desperate and want to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM online free on FuboTV]

Necaxa won only one game in the last five weeks, the other four games were draws and three losses, the most recent against Club America 1-2 on the road.

Pumas UNAM are in the 10th spot of the 2023 Clausura standings, they had a good streak of two draws and a victory that recently ended with a loss against Tigres UANL 2-4 on the road.

When will Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Necaxa and Pumas UNAM play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. The home team knows that the visitors have a better record but playing at home is always an advantage over any team.

Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Necaxa and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes on Wednesday, February 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.