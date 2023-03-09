Porto and Estoril will clash off on Friday at Estádio do Dragão in the 24th round of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Porto vs Estoril: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Primeira Liga in your country

Porto and Estoril will face each other at Estádio do Dragãoin Caldas de Porto on the Matchday 24 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Friday, March 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Porto vs Estoril online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 24th Liga Portugal meeting. Expectedly, FC Porto are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Estoril Praia have celebrated a victory once to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 17, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.

Porto vs Estoril: Kick-off Time

Croatia: 9:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 1:00 AM

Indonesia: 2:15 AM (Next day)

Morocco: 8:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

Porto vs Estoril: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD, Cosmote Sport 6 HD

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola

International: GOLTV Play, Bet365, Onefootball

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol