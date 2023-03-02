Benfica will receive Famalicao at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on the Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Friday, March 3, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 16th Liga Portugal meeting. Expectedly, Benfica are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; FC Famalicao have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining three matches has ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on September 10, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-0 triumph for the Eagles away at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.
Benfica vs Famalicao: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 6:15 PM
Canada: 4:15 PM (ET)
France: 10:15 PM
Germany: 10:15 PM
Greece: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 9:15 PM
Israel: 11:15 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 3:15 PM
Portugal: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 10:15 PM
UK: 9:15 PM
United States: 4:15 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Famalicao: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Canada: Benfica TV INT.
France: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport en direct
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv
International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4
Israel: Sport 4
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Portugal: Sport TV+, Benfica TV, Sport TV Multiscreen
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT., DAZN
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, Benfica TV INT., BT Sport App
United States: GOLTV, Benfica TV INT., GolTV Espanol