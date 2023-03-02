Benfica and Famalicao will clash off on Friday at Estadio da Luz in the 23rd round of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Benfica will receive Famalicao at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on the Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Friday, March 3, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 16th Liga Portugal meeting. Expectedly, Benfica are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; FC Famalicao have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining three matches has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 10, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-0 triumph for the Eagles away at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.

Benfica vs Famalicao: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 6:15 PM

Canada: 4:15 PM (ET)

France: 10:15 PM

Germany: 10:15 PM

Greece: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 9:15 PM

Israel: 11:15 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 3:15 PM

Portugal: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 10:15 PM

UK: 9:15 PM

United States: 4:15 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Famalicao: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

France: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport en direct

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4

Israel: Sport 4

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Portugal: Sport TV+, Benfica TV, Sport TV Multiscreen

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT., DAZN

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, Benfica TV INT., BT Sport App

United States: GOLTV, Benfica TV INT., GolTV Espanol