Luxembourg and Portugal will clash off on Sunday at Stade de Luxembourg in Group B of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Check out here Selecao's probable lineups for this Matchday 2 match.

Luxembourg will welcome Portugal at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here, you will find the expected lineups of Roberto Martinez's team that will appear in this Group B Matchday 2 soccer game.

This will be their 20th overall meeting. No surprises here as Portugal are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 17 occasions so far; Luxembourg have only once to this day, while the remaining match ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a 5-0 win for the Selecao in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Portugal's probable lineup against Luxembourg

The new manager for Portugal, Roberto Martinez recently revealed that although the team has no severe injuries or bans, the former captain Pepe would not be playing due to an injury. In truth, the Selecao have made several adjustments to the underperforming team from the World Cup.

William Carvalho, Andre Silva, and Ricardo Horta were the only members of the team who did not make the cut to the final roster of 26 and go through the Qurter-Finals in Qatar.

Portugal predicted XI:

Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Antonio Silva, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo, Leao.