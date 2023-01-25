Puebla take on Monterrey at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Puebla vs Monterrey: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura

Puebla and Monterrey meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The home team is close to building a big winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 LIGA MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Puebla started the 2023 Clausura tournament badly, they lost the first game against Pachuca 5-1. The most recent game for Pueblo was a 2-2 draw against America on the road.

Monterrey also lost during their debut in the second phase of Liga MX, they have two victories, one against Cruz Azul 3-2 and another against Atletico San Luis 3-1. Monterrey's only loss was against Chivas 0-1.

Puebla vs Monterrey: Date

Puebla and Monterrey play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura on Friday, January 27 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. Both teams want to win this game to build a bigger winning streak.

Puebla vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Puebla vs Monterrey at the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura, Puebla and Monterrey at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Friday, January 27, will be broadcast in the US by Vix+.