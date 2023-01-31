Real Betis will play against Barcelona this Wednesday, February 1 in what will be the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).
Matchday 19 could not have been better for Barcelona, since they won their game against Girona and, in turn, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, their immediate pursuers, tied 0-0, a result that allowed the "Cules" to get 5 points of difference. Now they will seek to keep it and for this they need the 3 points.
It will not be an easy game, since their rivals will be Real Betis, the same team that gave them so much work in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. The "Verdiblancos" are only 3 points behind Atletico Madrid in the fight for qualifying positions to the Champions League, and with the victory they could reach them.
Real Betis vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Real Betis vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
