Real Betis will receive Barcelona in a game valid for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Betis will play against Barcelona this Wednesday, February 1 in what will be the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Matchday 19 could not have been better for Barcelona, since they won their game against Girona and, in turn, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, their immediate pursuers, tied 0-0, a result that allowed the "Cules" to get 5 points of difference. Now they will seek to keep it and for this they need the 3 points.

It will not be an easy game, since their rivals will be Real Betis, the same team that gave them so much work in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. The "Verdiblancos" are only 3 points behind Atletico Madrid in the fight for qualifying positions to the Champions League, and with the victory they could reach them.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 2)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 2)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 2)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 2)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 2)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 2)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 2)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 2)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 2)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Betis vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+, TSN5, TSN3

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Star+, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 2

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

