Real Madrid will face Liverpool for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid will play against Liverpool for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is one of the series most awaited by fans and the game in the first leg showed why: no less than 7 goals in a truly intense game, in which the locals Liverpool started with a 2-0 win, but were then thrashed by an imposing Real Madrid for a final score of 5-2.

For this second leg, the "Merengues" are calmer since they know that they obtained a very good result at Anfield, but they should not be overconfident since they have a very dangerous rival in front of them. It is almost certain that from the first moment the "Reds" want to go out and take the locals ahead in search of a victory by 3 goals difference.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 16)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 16)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 16)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 16)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 16)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 16)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 16)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 16)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD, MEGA Channel

India: SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Israel: 5Sport 4K, 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Media set Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Football

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2, TVP1

Portugal: TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

