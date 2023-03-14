Real Madrid will play against Liverpool for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is one of the series most awaited by fans and the game in the first leg showed why: no less than 7 goals in a truly intense game, in which the locals Liverpool started with a 2-0 win, but were then thrashed by an imposing Real Madrid for a final score of 5-2.
For this second leg, the "Merengues" are calmer since they know that they obtained a very good result at Anfield, but they should not be overconfident since they have a very dangerous rival in front of them. It is almost certain that from the first moment the "Reds" want to go out and take the locals ahead in search of a victory by 3 goals difference.
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 16)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 16)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 16)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 16)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 16)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 16)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 16)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 16)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 16)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD, MEGA Channel
India: SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Israel: 5Sport 4K, 5Sport
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Media set Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Football
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2, TVP1
Portugal: TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com