Real Madrid will receive Real Sociedad in a game valid for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will face each other in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place in this La Liga Matchday 19 when the second against the third face. Real Sociedad have a difficult week since after facing Barcelona for the Copa del Rey they must now face Real Madrid. When they are eliminated in the hands of the "Cules", they bet everything on La Liga.

In the case of the locals, they are obliged to win so that Barcelona does not continue to stretch differences with them. If they lost this game, then the Catalans would have gotten 6 points away. That is why it is necessary to win in order to be able to closely follow the arch rivals.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Sunday, January 29 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

