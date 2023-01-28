Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will face each other in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).
An interesting duel will take place in this La Liga Matchday 19 when the second against the third face. Real Sociedad have a difficult week since after facing Barcelona for the Copa del Rey they must now face Real Madrid. When they are eliminated in the hands of the "Cules", they bet everything on La Liga.
In the case of the locals, they are obliged to win so that Barcelona does not continue to stretch differences with them. If they lost this game, then the Catalans would have gotten 6 points away. That is why it is necessary to win in order to be able to closely follow the arch rivals.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Sunday, January 29 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 30)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 30)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 30)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 30)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 30)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 30)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (January 30)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 30)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (January 30)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Maximo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P, K-SPORT 2
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 2
Sweden: Sportkanalen, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports