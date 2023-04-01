Real Madrid will play against Real Valladolid this Sunday, April 2 in what will be the Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Real Madrid's defeat in the previous Matchday against their arch-rivals Barcelona was a hard blow for the "Merengues", not only because of how hard it is to lose "El Clasico", but also because now the difference is 12 points, so It will be very difficult to reduce it. As if that were not enough, the "Cules" won their Matchday 27 game against Elche.
Real Madrid are obliged to obtain the 3 points so that the difference is not even bigger, and for this they must beat Real Valladolid, a team that is very close to the bottom of the standings, and they need to obtain points to get away from the relegation positions.
Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:15 AM
Australia: 1:15 AM (April 3)
Bangladesh: 8:15 PM
Belgium: 4:15 PM
Brazil: 11:15 AM
Canada: 10:15 AM
Croatia: 4:15 PM
Denmark: 4:15 PM
Egypt: 4:15 PM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
Ghana: 2:15 PM
Greece: 5:15 PM
India: 7:45 PM
Indonesia: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Israel: 5:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Jamaica: 9:15 AM
Kenya: 5:15 PM
Malaysia: 10:15 PM
Mexico: 8:15 AM
Morocco: 4:15 PM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
New Zealand: 3:15 AM (April 3)
Nigeria: 3:15 PM
Norway: 4:15 PM
Philippines: 10:15 PM
Poland: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM
Serbia: 4:15 PM
Singapore: 10:15 PM
South Africa: 4:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
Sweden: 4:15 PM
Switzerland: 4:15 PM
UAE: 6:15 PM
UK: 3:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+, TSN3
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports