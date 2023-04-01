Real Madrid will face Real Valladolid in a game valid for the Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid will play against Real Valladolid this Sunday, April 2 in what will be the Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid's defeat in the previous Matchday against their arch-rivals Barcelona was a hard blow for the "Merengues", not only because of how hard it is to lose "El Clasico", but also because now the difference is 12 points, so It will be very difficult to reduce it. As if that were not enough, the "Cules" won their Matchday 27 game against Elche.

Real Madrid are obliged to obtain the 3 points so that the difference is not even bigger, and for this they must beat Real Valladolid, a team that is very close to the bottom of the standings, and they need to obtain points to get away from the relegation positions.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 1:15 AM (April 3)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 11:15 AM

Canada: 10:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 4:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 2:15 PM

Greece: 5:15 PM

India: 7:45 PM

Indonesia: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 9:15 AM

Kenya: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 8:15 AM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 3:15 AM (April 3)

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Philippines: 10:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 10:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+, TSN3

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

