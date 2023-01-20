Salernitana will host table leaders Napoli at Stadio Arechi in Salerno on Matchday 19 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will only be their fifth top-tier league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning two games so far; US Salernitana 1919 have not celebrated a victory to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 23, 2022, when the game ended in an easy 4-1 win for Napoli at home in Naples. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Salernitana vs Napoli: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 3M
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Salernitana vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+