Salernitana and Napoli will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Arechi in the 19th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Salernitana will host table leaders Napoli at Stadio Arechi in Salerno on Matchday 19 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will only be their fifth top-tier league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning two games so far; US Salernitana 1919 have not celebrated a victory to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 23, 2022, when the game ended in an easy 4-1 win for Napoli at home in Naples. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Salernitana vs Napoli: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 3M

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Salernitana vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+