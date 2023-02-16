Sassuolo and Napoli will kick off at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia on Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, February 17, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 20th league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 10 games so far; Sassuolo have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and seven matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2022, when the game ended in a 4-0 win for the Serie A leaders at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Sassuolo vs Napoli: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Sassuolo vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Moldova: Setanta Sports 1
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network