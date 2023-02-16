Sassuolo and Napoli will clash off on Friday at Mapei Stadium in the 23rd round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Sassuolo and Napoli will kick off at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia on Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, February 17, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 20th league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 10 games so far; Sassuolo have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and seven matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2022, when the game ended in a 4-0 win for the Serie A leaders at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Sassuolo vs Napoli: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Sassuolo vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Moldova: Setanta Sports 1

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network