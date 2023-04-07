Manchester City will travel to Southampton to face Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. 

This will be their 38th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Manchester City are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 21 wins so far, while Southampton have just seven wins to this day. The remaining nine games have ended in a draw. 

Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Citizens at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season. 

Southampton vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time 

Argentina: 2:30 PM 
Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day) 
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM 
Belgium: 6:30 PM 
Brazil: 2:30 PM 
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET) 
Croatia: 6:30 PM 
Denmark: 6:30 PM 
Egypt: 7:30 PM 
France: 6:30 PM 
Ghana: 5:30 PM  
Greece: 7:30 PM 
India: 11:00 PM 
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day) 
Ireland: 5:30 PM 
Israel: 7:30 PM 
Italy: 6:30 PM 
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM 
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day) 
Mexico: 11:30 AM 
Morocco: 6:30 PM 
Netherlands: 6:30 PM 
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day) 
Nigeria: 6:30 PM 
Norway: 6:30 PM 
Poland: 6:30 PM 
Portugal: 5:30 PM 
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM 
Serbia: 6:30 PM 
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day) 
South Africa: 7:30 PM 
Spain: 6:30 PM 
Sweden: 6:30 PM 
UAE: 9:30 PM 
UK: 5:30 PM 
United States: 12:30 PM (ET) 

Southampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming 

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina 
Australia: Optus Sport  
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2 
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1 
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+ 
Canada: fuboTV Canada 
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia 
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark 
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
France: Canal+ Foot 
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2 
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League 
India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV 
Indonesia: Vidio 
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra 
Israel: Sport 1 
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV 
Jamaica: Csport.tv 
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now 
Malaysia: Astro Go 
Mexico: Paramount+ 
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands 
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League 
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway 
Poland: Viaplay Poland 
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal  
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD 
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P 
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+ 
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App 
Spain: DAZN 
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium 
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live 
United States: Fubo (Free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW

 