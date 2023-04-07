Southampton and Manchester City will clash off on Saturday at St Mary’s Stadium in the 30th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Southampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester City will travel to Southampton to face Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 38th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Manchester City are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 21 wins so far, while Southampton have just seven wins to this day. The remaining nine games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Citizens at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Southampton vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time

Southampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

