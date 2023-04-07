Manchester City will travel to Southampton to face Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 38th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Manchester City are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 21 wins so far, while Southampton have just seven wins to this day. The remaining nine games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Citizens at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Southampton vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Southampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: Fubo (Free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW