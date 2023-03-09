Spezia will host Inter at Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia on Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, March 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will only be their sixth league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning four games so far; Spezia Calcio have not celebrated a victory to this day, and one match ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 20, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-0 Inter win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Spezia vs Inter: Kick-off Time
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Spezia vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
United States: Paramount+