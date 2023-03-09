Spezia and Inter will clash off on Friday at Stadio Alberto Picco in the 25th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Spezia will host Inter at Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia on Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, March 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will only be their sixth league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning four games so far; Spezia Calcio have not celebrated a victory to this day, and one match ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 20, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-0 Inter win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Spezia vs Inter: Kick-off Time

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Spezia vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

United States: Paramount+