Stuttgart and Bayern will meet at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart on Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 108th league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 67 games so far; VfB Stuttgart have celebrated a victory 18 times to this day, and 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 10, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Allianz Arena in Munich. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Stuttgart vs Bayern: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Stuttgart vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go
Ghana: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Japan: Sports Live +
Kenya: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football
Spain: #Vamos
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
United States: ESPN+