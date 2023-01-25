Tijuana take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana for the 2023 LIGA MX CLausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura

Tijuana and Pumas UNAM meet in the 2023 LIGA MX CLausura. This game will take place at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana. The home team started the year with a draw at home. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 LIGA MX CLausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Tijuana have a record of two draws and one loss in the 2023 Clausura tournament, they drew the most recent game against Tigres UANL at home 1-1.

Pumas UNAM are in the 4th spot of the standings thanks to two victories, one against FC Juarez 2-1 and another against Leon 4-1.

Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Tijuana and Pumas UNAM play for the 2023 LIGA MX CLausura on Friday, January 27 at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana. The home team is at the bottom of the standings, they need to win to climb spots but the visitors are favorites to win.

Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM at the 2023 LIGA MX CLausura

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX CLausura, Tijuana and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana on Friday, January 27, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.