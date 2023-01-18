Tijuana take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana for the LIGA MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tijuana vs Tigres UANL: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the LIGA MX Clausura 2023

Tijuana and Tigres UANL meet in the LIGA MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana. The home team knows that the visitors are building a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Tijuana started the 2023 Clausura with a draw against Cruz Azul 1-1 at home, but after that good result they lost against FC Juarez 0-3 on the road.

Tigres UANL are the first team to win two consecutive games in the last phase of the LIGA MX season, they won one against Santos Laguna 3-0 and another recently against Pachuca 4-1.

Tijuana vs Tigres UANL: Date

Tijuana and Tigres UANL play for the LIGA MX Clausura 2023 on Friday, January 20 at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana. The visitors have an offensive power like no other mexican team, it is likely that they will win this game by two goals or more.

Tijuana vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tijuana vs Tigres UANL at the LIGA MX Clausura 2023

This game for the LIGA MX Clausura 2023, Tijuana and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana on Friday, January 20, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.