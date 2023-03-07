Tottenham will receive AC Milan for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tottenham vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Tottenham will host AC Milan this Wednesday, March 7 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After AC Milan's 1-0 victory in the first leg, the series was more open than ever. Of course it is positive to win and not concede goals, but the Italians know very well that it is a difference that may be insufficient, so it would be a mistake to be overconfident, especially against a great team in the Premier League.

On the side of the local Tottenham, they know that although they lost the game of the first leg, it is not a difference that is impossible to reverse. It will be important that they can score a goal soon that can equalize the series in order to play the rest of the game serenely and look for the second goal there that allows them to qualify.

Tottenham vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Tottenham vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

