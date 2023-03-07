Tottenham will host AC Milan this Wednesday, March 7 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After AC Milan's 1-0 victory in the first leg, the series was more open than ever. Of course it is positive to win and not concede goals, but the Italians know very well that it is a difference that may be insufficient, so it would be a mistake to be overconfident, especially against a great team in the Premier League.
On the side of the local Tottenham, they know that although they lost the game of the first leg, it is not a difference that is impossible to reverse. It will be important that they can score a goal soon that can equalize the series in order to play the rest of the game serenely and look for the second goal there that allows them to qualify.
Tottenham vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 9)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 9)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 9)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 9)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 9)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 9)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 9)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 9)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 9)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Tottenham vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil, TV UOL, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony LIV, Sony Ten 1
Indonesia: Moji, Vido
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+