Tottenham and Manchester United will face each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on the Matchday 33 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 63rd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 39 wins so far, while Tottenham Hotspur have 10 wins to this day. The remaining 12 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils at home at Old Trafford. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Tottenham vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Australia: 7:15 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 5:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Egypt: 10:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 8:15 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:15 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 3:15 PM
Kenya: 11:15 PM
Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 8:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 8:15 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 4:15 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
UAE: 12:15 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (ET)
Tottenham vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: Peacock