Tottenham and Manchester United will face each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on the Matchday 33 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 63rd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 39 wins so far, while Tottenham Hotspur have 10 wins to this day. The remaining 12 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils at home at Old Trafford. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 7:15 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:15 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 8:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 8:15 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

Tottenham vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: Peacock