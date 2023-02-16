Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will meet at MRSOOL Park in Riyadh on the Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season on Friday, February 17, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 30th league meeting. No surprises here as Al-Nassr have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 16 games so far; Al-Taawoun have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when Al-Taawoun grabbed a simple 1-0 win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League season.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
France: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: 10 Play
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
International: Shahid
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1