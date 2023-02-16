Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will clash off on Friday at MRSOOL Park in the 17th round of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will meet at MRSOOL Park in Riyadh on the Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season on Friday, February 17, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 30th league meeting. No surprises here as Al-Nassr have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 16 games so far; Al-Taawoun have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when Al-Taawoun grabbed a simple 1-0 win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League season.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

France: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: 10 Play

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

International: Shahid

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1