Atlanta United and Chicago Fire meet in the 2023 MLS regular season. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The home team continues to fight to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Atlanta United are in the third spot of the Eastern Conference, they won two games in the last five games, but the most recent two results were draws against NYCFC 1-1 and against Toronto FC 2-2.

Chicago Fire have good results in the last five games with two wins and three draws, they tied a recent game against Philadelphia Union 2-2.

When will Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire be played?

Atlanta United and Chicago Fire play for the 2023 MLS regular season on Sunday, April 23 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The home team wants to show that this season is perfect for going far.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 AM

PT: 1:30 AM

How to watch Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS regular season, Atlanta United and Chicago Fire at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, April 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 1, MLS Pass on Apple TV, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.