Atletico Mineiro take on Alianza Lima at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in Belo Horizonte for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Atletico Mineiro and Alianza Lima meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in Belo Horizonte.

Atletico Mineiro have two defeats, the first was against Libertad 0-1 at home, while the most recent defeat was on the road against Athletico Paranaense 1-2.

Alianza Lima are leading Group G with a winning streak of a draw against Athletico Paranaense 0-0 and a recent victory against Libertad 2-1.

When will Atletico Mineiro vs Alianza Lima be played?

Atletico Mineiro and Alianza Lima play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, May 3 at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in Belo Horizonte.

Atletico Mineiro vs Alianza Lima: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Atletico Mineiro vs Alianza Lima in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Atletico Mineiro and Alianza Lima at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday, May 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US ARE beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.