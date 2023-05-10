Atletico San Luis take on Club America at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Club America online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Atletico San Luis and Club America meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí. Visitors know that this game will be easy. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Atletico San Luis are underdogs but they recently left behind a favorite during the reclassification stage, they eliminated Club Leon.

America finished in the second spot of the 2023 Clausura regular season standings with a record of 9-7-1 being the only team with a loss.

When will Atletico San Luis vs Club America be played?

Atletico San Luis and Club America play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Wednesday, May 10 at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí. The home team is inspired after eliminating a big team.

Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Club America in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Atletico San Luis and Club America at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí on Wednesday, May 10, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.