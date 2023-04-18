Independiente del Valle take on Liverpool at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Independiente del Valle and Liverpool meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí. Both teams lost their first group stage game. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Independiente del Valle lost against a big favorite like Argentino Juniors 0-1 in the first game of the group stage, they lost on the road.

Liverpool made their home debut during the first 2023 Copa Libertadores home game, they played against Corinthians and were humiliated 0-3.

When will Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool be played?

Independiente del Valle and Liverpool play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, April 18 at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí. The home team is desperate for three points but the visitors want to climb spots in the group standings.

Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Independiente del Valle and Liverpool at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí on Tuesday, April 18, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.