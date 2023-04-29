Monterrey take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Monterrey and Pumas UNAM meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team is the only one with more than 10 victories in the current season. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Monterrey won a recent game against Mazatlan that served to end a two-week losing streak that began with a loss to America.

Pumas UNAM are enjoying a two-week winning streak and a tie, they are still far from having a guaranteed spot for the playoffs, but for now Pumas are in the 12th spot in the standings.

When will Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Monterrey and Pumas UNAM play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 29 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team is a big favorite but the visitors are on a hot streak.

Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament, Monterrey and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Saturday, April 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes.