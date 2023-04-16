Queretaro take on Tigres UANL at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Queretaro and Tigres UANL meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro. The visitors are favorites to go far but the last four weeks have been bad. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Queretaro vs Tigres UANL online free in the US on Fubo]

Queretaro are in the 11th spot of the standings with 16 points, but the last five weeks have been good for them with one loss, two draws and two consecutive victories against Pumas UNAM 1-0 and against Tijuana 2-1.

Tigres UANL need to break their losing streak of four games if they want to reach the playoffs, the most recent loss for them was against Mazatlan 1-2.

When will Queretaro vs Tigres UANL be played?

Queretaro and Tigres UANL play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, April 16 at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro. The visitors are desperate for a victory, the home team can take advantage to win.

Queretaro vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Queretaro and Tigres UANL at the Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro on Sunday, April 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.