Arsenal will host Manchester City at Emirates Stadium in a game for the 2022-2023 Premier League lead that should be important in the end. Find out what happens if they tie.

These top teams haven’t played against each other in the 2022-2023 Premier League yet, but they have a recent clash. Manchester City eliminated Arsenal from the FA Cup with 1-0 in January, although this one seems more appealing with both using all their starters.

Arsenal are in the lead despite their recent results, though their margin for error doesn’t exist anymore. They have the edge of being the home team, but their performances have decreased. Losing to Everton on the road and getting just a tie with Brentford in front of their fans reduced the gap to their followers.

The task for Manchester City is not going to be easy, although they know they could reach the leading spot. Their schedule has this one as the first of four away games in a row, so not losing can still be a good scoreboard for them. They were able to bounce back from a defeat against Tottenham Hotspur with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

What happens if Manchester City and Arsenal draw?

The current advantage is a three-point lead in favor of Arsenal at the top of the EPL. Manchester City have 48 points to the Gunners’ 51, so the title race is getting tight. With that in mind, if they tie the gap will stay at three points. Arsenal have one fewer game played as an extra opportunity to separate themselves, though Manchester United are also approaching the leaders.