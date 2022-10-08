Milan and Chelsea will clash off at San Siro in the fourth matchday of Group E of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Milan vs Chelsea: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free UEFA Champions League 2022-2023

Milan will welcome Chelsea at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League League Group E. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Champions League Group Stage soccer match in the US. You can watch it live on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning two games so far; Milan have celebrated a victory once to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 5, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-0 win for the Blues at home in their first Group Stage duel. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Milan vs Chelsea: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Group E Matchday 4 game between Milan and Chelsea will be played on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at San Siro in Milan.

Milan vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Milan vs Chelsea in UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The match to be played between Milan and Chelsea on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and Paramount+ in the United States. Another option for the US is VIX+.