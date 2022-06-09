Albania and Israel will face each other on Thursday at Air Albania Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B2. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Albania will welcome Israel at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League B Group B2 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Interestingly, both teams, Albania and Israel have managed to triumph on two occasions apiece. Meanwhile, no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 14, 2018, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for the Israeli in the 2018-19 Nations League Group Stage match at the Yaakov Turner Toto Stadium. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Albania vs Israel: Kick-off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Albania: 8:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Albania vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Albania: SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Israel: 5Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD,

US: FuboTV, VIX

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

