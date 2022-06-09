Albania will welcome Israel at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League B Group B2 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their fifth overall meeting. Interestingly, both teams, Albania and Israel have managed to triumph on two occasions apiece. Meanwhile, no matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 14, 2018, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for the Israeli in the 2018-19 Nations League Group Stage match at the Yaakov Turner Toto Stadium. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.
Albania vs Israel: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Albania: 8:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Albania vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Albania: SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Israel: 5Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
UK: Premier Player HD,
US: FuboTV, VIX
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
How to watch Albania vs Israel anywhere
