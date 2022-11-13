Albania will face Italy in an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

It will be a duel between teams that want to prepare for what will be the European qualifiers for Eurocup 2024. On the one hand, there will be Albania, a small nation but one that has grown a lot in recent years. Of course, they want to prepare in the best way with the dream of being able to qualify for the Euro.

In the case of Italy, it really is a very special case. A great team but surprisingly it has been left out of the last two World Cups. Of course, they want to start putting together the team that will compete in the Euro qualifiers and then the World Cup qualifiers, with the aim of returning as soon as possible.

Albania vs Italy: Date

This international friendly match between Albania and Italy at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania will be played this Wednesday, November 16 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Albania vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Albania vs Italy

Albania and Italy will play this international friendly match on Wednesday, November 16 at 12:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada. In the United States, it can be seen on: ESPN+.

