Aldosivi are ready to play against River Plate in Matchweek 10 of the 2022 Argentine League. This game will be held at Estadio José María Minella on July 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET). The home team is desperate to win and climb spots in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Argentine League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Aldosivi are the worst team of the season, the team has only one win after nine matchweeks and the team’s most recent game was a draw against Colon that ended another losing streak.

River Plate went through a bad moment during the first weeks of July, but so far they have two good results against Velez Sarsfield and Gimnasia. This game against Aldosivi will be the third on the road in July.

Aldosivi vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio José María Minella, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Aldosivi vs River Plate: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Aldosivi vs River Plate: Storylines

Aldosivi opened the current season with three straight losses, that was the team's first losing streak of the season. So far Aldosivi's record is negative with six losses, two draws and only one win against Rosario Central 2-1 at home. Aldosivi's most recent game was a 1-1 draw against Colon on the road.

River Plate have three wins, three draws and three losses. The last two weeks were good for them with a draw against Velez 2-2 on the road and a win at home against Gimnasia 1-0. River Plate's offensive attack is somewhat weak with an average of 1.33 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Aldosivi vs River Plate in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Argentine League, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TyC Sports Internacional, ViX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Aldosivi vs River Plate: Predictions And Odds

Aldosivi are underdogs at home with 6.50 odds that will pay $650 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have losing record and the visitors are looking to win another game on the road. River Plate are favorites with 1.46 odds. The draw is offered at 4.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Argentine League game is: River Plate 1.46.

BetMGM Aldosivi 6.50 Draw / Totals 4.40 / 2.5 River Plate 1.46

* Odds via BetMGM.