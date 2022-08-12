Arsenal and Leicester will meet at Emirates Stadium in Manchester on the Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 33rd league meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 19 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and eight matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on March 13, 2022, when the Gunners comfortably won 2-0 at home in London in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Arsenal vs Leicester: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
France: 4:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Russia: 5:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sudan: 4:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
US: 10:00 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Leicester: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Germany: Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport 4/HD
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Mexico: Paramount+
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC