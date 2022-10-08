AS Roma will receive Lecce in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The locals seek to get closer to the top of the Serie A standings where at the moment Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta are all with 20 points. The team from the Italian capital has 16, so it could be very close to all of them. They come from beating Inter 2-1 the previous Matchday of Serie A, although in the week they were defeated by Betis in the Europa League by the same result.
On the Lecce side, after a bad start, they were finally able to recover a bit and come out of the bottom of the standings. With 7 points, for the moment they are safe from relegation, although only 2 points below Hellas Verona, the last to be relegated. That's why they need to keep getting points.
AS Roma vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma will play against Lecce for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, October 9 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 10)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 10)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 10)
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (October 10)
Iran: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Japan: 3:45 AM (October 10)
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 10)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 10)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 9:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Senegal: 6:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 10)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Korea: 3:45 AM (October 10)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 AM
Tunisia: 6:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
AS Roma vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: VIVA, fuboTV Canada, TLN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
India: Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)