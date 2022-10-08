AS Roma will host Lecce for Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AS Roma will receive Lecce in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The locals seek to get closer to the top of the Serie A standings where at the moment Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta are all with 20 points. The team from the Italian capital has 16, so it could be very close to all of them. They come from beating Inter 2-1 the previous Matchday of Serie A, although in the week they were defeated by Betis in the Europa League by the same result.

On the Lecce side, after a bad start, they were finally able to recover a bit and come out of the bottom of the standings. With 7 points, for the moment they are safe from relegation, although only 2 points below Hellas Verona, the last to be relegated. That's why they need to keep getting points.

AS Roma vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma will play against Lecce for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, October 9 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

AS Roma vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming

