AS Roma will face Torino in what will be the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
The team from the Italian capital is coming off two really bad games. The previous weekend they lost the “Derby della capitale” against Lazio and then on Matchday 14 they tied against Sassuolo 1-1. Despite having obtained only 1 point of the last 6, they are in seventh place and qualifying for the Conference League.
Of course, AS Roma are looking to retain their qualifying position and even advance in the standings, although they will not have an easy game. Although Torino is not one of the best in the championship, they are ninth with 20 points and looking to get closer to qualifying for the international cups.
AS Roma vs Torino: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma will play against Torino for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, November 13 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (November 14)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Japan: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (November 14)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Qatar: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Senegal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Korea: 11:00 PM (November 14)
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Tunisia: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
AS Roma vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV2, Sports TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)
Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.