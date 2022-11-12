AS Roma will receive Torino for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AS Roma vs Torino: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

AS Roma will face Torino in what will be the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The team from the Italian capital is coming off two really bad games. The previous weekend they lost the “Derby della capitale” against Lazio and then on Matchday 14 they tied against Sassuolo 1-1. Despite having obtained only 1 point of the last 6, they are in seventh place and qualifying for the Conference League.

Of course, AS Roma are looking to retain their qualifying position and even advance in the standings, although they will not have an easy game. Although Torino is not one of the best in the championship, they are ninth with 20 points and looking to get closer to qualifying for the international cups.

AS Roma vs Torino: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma will play against Torino for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, November 13 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (November 14)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (November 14)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Qatar: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Korea: 11:00 PM (November 14)

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Tunisia: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

AS Roma vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV2, Sports TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

