Aston Villa and Liverpool meet in a pending Matchweek 33 game of the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham. The home team wants to win against one of the big favorites in the country. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Aston Villa have a winning streak of two wins and a draw, another good streak during the current season, although that has not been enough for them to play outside of England as the team is in the 11th spot in the standings.

Liverpool have not lost a game in the Premier League since December 28, 2021, on that occasion they lost against Leicester City 0-1 on the road. Liverpool's most recent game was a 0-0 draw against Tottenham at home.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Date

Aston Villa and Liverpool play for a pending Matchweek 33 game at the 2021-22 Premier League on Thursday, May 10 at Villa Park in Birmingham. The home team has no chance against a big favorite, the only option is to block the visitors' game in the midfield, on the other hand the visitors need to win to avoid giving up points against the 2nd best team of the standings.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool at the 2021-22 Premier League

This game for the 2021-22 Premier League, Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park in Birmingham on Thursday, May 10, will be broadcast in the US and Canada exclusively by Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW