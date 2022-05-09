Aston Villa and Liverpool will face-off for a pending Matchday 33 game of the 2021-22 Premier League. The Lions want to win for the 3rd consecutive time, while the Reds are still fighting for the English league title. Check out how to watch this Premier League game in the United States and Canada, also the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the United States watch this game live on Fubo TV (Free 7-day Trial) and if you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.
Aston Villa are currently in the 11th place at the 2021-22 Premier League table. The Lions have registered 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in their last 5 games in the English league. Their last home game was a 2-0 win against Norwich City. Aston Villa seek their 3rd consecutive win, their best unbeaten run of the season.
Liverpool are currently in 2nd place, just 3 points behind Manchester City. The team managed by Jurgen Klopp has qualified to the UEFA Champions League final, so they will try to close down the English league as high as possible if they don't win the title. In their last 4 away games, the Reds have registered 3 wins and 1 draw.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Match Information
Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Time: 3:00 PM (ET)
Location: Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham, England
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Time by States in the US
ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Storylines
Aston Villa have won this exact matchup last season. It was a massive 7-2 win for The Lions at home. However, its been 24 years since Aston Villa have won consecutive home league games against the Reds. In addition, Aston Villa have lost 7 of their 8 last games between these two sides, except for the game mentioned before.
On the other side, Liverpool have scored 41 times in their away games in this 2021-22 Premier League. They only missed to score once, in the 1-0 loss to Leicester City. Liverpool haven't lost against lower-mid team tables in this season. They have recorded 18 wins in their 18 matchups. Will this be their 19th win?
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Prediction and Odds
Aston Villa need a win to keep their winning streak till the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season, while Liverpool are still fighting for the English title. That's why the oddsmakers at Caesars have set the odds for this clash. Liverpool are clearly the favorites to win the match with a -225 odds, while Aston Villa have to do an amazing game to win the +600 odds set to their side. A draw will result in a massive +360 payout.
