Aston Villa will play against Liverpool for a pending Matchday 33 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Check out how to watch this Premier League game in the United States and Canada, also the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021-2022 Premier League in the US and Canada

Aston Villa and Liverpool will face-off for a pending Matchday 33 game of the 2021-22 Premier League. The Lions want to win for the 3rd consecutive time, while the Reds are still fighting for the English league title. Check out how to watch this Premier League game in the United States and Canada, also the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the United States watch this game live on Fubo TV (Free 7-day Trial) and if you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Aston Villa are currently in the 11th place at the 2021-22 Premier League table. The Lions have registered 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in their last 5 games in the English league. Their last home game was a 2-0 win against Norwich City. Aston Villa seek their 3rd consecutive win, their best unbeaten run of the season.

Liverpool are currently in 2nd place, just 3 points behind Manchester City. The team managed by Jurgen Klopp has qualified to the UEFA Champions League final, so they will try to close down the English league as high as possible if they don't win the title. In their last 4 away games, the Reds have registered 3 wins and 1 draw.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham, England

Live Stream in the United States: FuboTV

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN