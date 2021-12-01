Watford against Chelsea at Vicarage Road for the 2021-22 Premier League Matchweek 14 in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Aston Villa and Manchester City meet in for a Matchweek 14 game, play action for the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Villa Park on December 1, 2021 at 3:15 PM (ET). Tough game at home. Here is all the related information about this Premier League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Two wins in a row for Aston Villa after five tortuous weeks of loss after loss, but they were finally able to win against Brighton and Crystal Palace to break that bad streak.

Manchester City are one point behind the first spot on the table in the 2021 Premier League, they have 29 points and the first spot (Chelsea) 30 points. Three consecutive weeks without losing for Manchester City.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: Villa Park, Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Storylines

Aston Villa suffered five consecutive defeats against Tottenham 1-2, Wolves 2-3, Arsenal 1-3, West Ham 1-4 and Southampton 0-1. Luckily most of the losses were on the road, and the home record remains positive at 3-1-2. After those five consecutive defeats, the team won against Brighton 2-0 at home and against Crystal Palace 2-1 on the road. This game against Manchester City is the first of two consecutive home games before returning to play on the road against Liverpool.

Manchester City have a positive record at 9-2-2 and a recent win against West Ham 2-1 at home, before that victory they won in the UEFA Champions League against PSG 2-1. The team is on a good streak of four straight wins including two Premier League games and two UCL games. Manchester City are scoring an average of 2.08 goals per game and the team allows 0.54 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Aston Villa vs Manchester City in the U.S.

This 2021-22 Premier League season game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: Peacock. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Predictions And Odds

Aston Villa are underdogs with +1.5 ATS and +785 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the home advantage and the visitors have a weak point called defense. Manchester City are favorites with -1.5 goal line and -252 moneyline. The draw is offered at +412 odds. The best pick for this Premier League game is: Aston Villa +1.5.



FanDuel Aston Villa +1.5 / +785 Draw / Totals +412 / 3 Manchester City -1.5 / -252

* Odds via FanDuel