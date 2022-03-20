Atlas play Chivas for the Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atlas are ready to play against Chivas in Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Jalisco Stadium on March 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to win more games. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Atlas won a recent game on the road with FC Juarez, that was the first victory for Atlas after that unfortunate event at Queretaro Stadium on March 5, 2022. This recent victory for Atlas is perfect to put an end to a losing streak of two consecutive games.

Chivas have three good results in their last games, two draws and one win after three weeks suffering from losses. The most recent game was a tie against a Liga MX big team, Club America, they tied that game 0-0.

Atlas vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Atlas vs Chivas: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Atlas vs Chivas: Storylines

Atlas won against FC Juarez in what was a relatively easy game for them from the first half where Atlas scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute by Julian Quiñones. In the second half Atlas' dominance was the same as the team scored their second goal by Julio Furch in the 59th minute. While FC Juarez couldn't do anything else and scored a goal in the 65th minute to shorten Atlas' advantage.

Chivas are fueling a good streak of three straight games, two draws, one against Atletico de San Luis and one against Club America, and that good streak includes a 1-0 win against Santos Laguna at home. So far Chivas' record in the 2022 Clausura Tournament remains stable with three wins, three draws and three losses.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlas vs Chivas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atlas vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

Atlas are favorites to win this game with 2.19 odds that will pay $219 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have more days resting that the visitors. Chivas are underdogs with 3.69 odds. The draw is offered at 2.92 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Atlas 2.19.



BetMGM Atlas 2.19 Draw / Totals 2.92 / 2.5 Chivas 3.69

* Odds via BetMGM.