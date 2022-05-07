Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will clash off on Sunday at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the 35th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the Madrid Derby, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the Matchday 35 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday, May 8, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league Madrid Derby soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 170th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 90 occasions so far; Atletico Madrid have grabbed a triumph just 39 times to this day, and the remaining 40 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 12, 2021, when the Whites won with a comfortable 2-0 at home at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Real Madrid have emerged victorious in all of them (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have been in a decent form, losing two games in the previous five league matches. In addition, they have also managed to draw once and win twice (WLWDL).

The Colchoneros currently sit in fourth place in La Liga with 61 points in 34 matches so far. On the other hand, Real Madrid are placed three positions above them, on top of the La Liga table with 81 points won in 34 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 2, 1906, when Real Madrid won narrowly 2-1 away. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 35.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 35 Madrid Derby game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, to be played on Sunday, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are surprisingly in favor of Atletico Madrid. Caesars see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them +106 odds to grab a win in the last Madrid derby of the season. The away side Real Madrid have a +260 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 35, while a tie would result in a close +245 payout.

Caesars Atletico Madrid +106 Tie +245 Real Madrid +206

* Odds by Caesars