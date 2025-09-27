Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Lineups for Matchday 7 of 2025-26 LaLiga today

Despite acquiring nine new players during the transfer window, Atletico Madrid have experienced a disappointing start to the 2025-26 LaLiga season. The Colchoneros currently sit in ninth place, managing only two victories so far. Now, they are gearing up for one of their toughest tests yet, as they prepare to face Real Madrid, which remain at the top of the table, following an impressive winning streak that promises to be a season-defining one.

Even if their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 performance was not brilliant, Real Madrid impressed by clinching six consecutive victories. Xabi Alonso’s arrival has transformed the team, providing them with a clear game identity. The head coach reshaped the lineup, using a solid defensive line and positioning Arda Guler in a crucial offensive role, making him a central figure. Additionally, Kylian Mbappe’s impressive scoring prowess has been a key factor.

Atletico Madrid, eager to reclaim European glory, bolstered their roster with key signings like USMNT standout Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena, and David Hancko, alongside six other recruits. Nonetheless, the team has struggled to maintain its signature style, often straying from its strategic game plan. As a result, head coach Diego Simeone now prepares for a pivotal match that could redefine the 2025-26 LaLiga season’s trajectory.

Atletico Madrid lineup vs Real Madrid

In a crucial clash against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid face a significant challenge without key players Jose Maria Gimenez, Johnny Cardoso, and Thiago Almada. Nonetheless, the return of Alexander Sorloth from suspension offers a glimmer of hope for Diego Simeone. For that reason, the head coach will make little changes in the lineup, counting on Julian Alvarez and Sorloth to spearhead the attack effectively.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

With this in mind, the Colchoneros will lineup as follows: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Clement Lenglet, Robin LeNormand, David Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Nicolas Gonzalez; Alexander Sortloth, Julian Alvarez.

Real Madrid lineup vs Atletico Madrid

Like Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid will be without three key players: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger. However, they have managed to stay in good shape, maintaining their defensive solidity thanks to Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen. In addition, they have managed to rebuild their offense, led by Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe, who have been key players for the team. For that reason, head coach Xabi Alonso will stick with a similar lineup.

Considering this, Real Madrid will play as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.