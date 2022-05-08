In what was a new edition of the Madrid Derby, Atletico Madrid defeated their arch-enemies Real Madrid 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Matchday 35. Here you can find the funniest memes and reactions.

The first half was quite disputed. Real Madrid looked somewhat worse for wear, which is predictable considering that they played without many of the usual starters, exhausted after the tough semi-final match against Manchester City. Possession ended almost 50%-50%, with 1 effective shot on goal for each team. It seemed that everything would end in a 0-0, but Yannik Carrasco from a penalty kick made it 1-0 for the locals.

During the second half, Real Madrid tried to tie it. Carlo Ancelotti sent regular starters such as Modric, Valverde and Vinicius onto the pitch. However, and although they had several chances to achieve equality, Atletico Madrid resisted well (they could even have scored a few more goals) to win this Madrid Derby.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Funniest meme and reactions

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid in the City Derby and netizens came out to make fun of the "Merengues". The axis of the charges was above all the calm with which a Derby was played, as if it had been a friendly game. Here the funny memes and reactions.