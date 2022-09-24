Austria and Croatia will face each other on Sunday at Ernst Happel Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League A Group 1. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Austria vs Croatia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Austria willl host Croatia at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Sunday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group 1 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. As expected, Croatia are the absolute favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on five occasions so far; Austria have celebrated only one win to this day. No matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 3, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Austrians away in Croatia in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Austria vs Croatia: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Austria: 8:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Austria vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN, FuboTV Canada

Croatia: NovaTV

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3, Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

Austria: ORF TVthek, ORF eins

Croatia: Nova TV