Barcelona could be seen as the great winner in the 2022 summer transfer window, but things could change before the season starts. Days away from the next campaign, two of Xavi's side new signings could be leaving the team as free agents even without playing an oficial game.

Joan Laporta, Barcelona's president, made some huge changes in order to introduce more money for the institution. He activated four different economic levers to do so, but it seems like they are not working in the best possible way and are still having some troubles with LaLiga.

For the 2022 season, Barcelona went all in to get a better squad. With some huge signings such as Robert Lewandoski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Jules Kounde, amongst other, two of those new arrivals could be leaving as free agents soon if the club does not fulfil one condition.

Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen could be leaving as free agents this week

Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen just arrived to Barcelona this summer and they could be leaving the team soon. Both players have the opportunity to become free agents if they are not registered before this Saturday, August 13, per ESPN.

As said before, Joan Laporta activated four different economic levers to add huge amounts of money to the institution and recover from the financial crisis. But these seems to not be working as they thought and, according to LaLiga's rules, they are still in troubles to register players due to the salary cap.

Barcelona is living some crucial days. The negotiations with Frenkie de Jong are not in the best mood as the Dutch midfielder wants to be paid what he signed for. If the Blaugranas are uncapable of reducing the salary cap, they won't be able to register some of their new signings ahead of the 2022 LaLiga season.