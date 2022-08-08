It seems that everything is ready for Barcelona to start the upcoming season in Europe as top favorites in Spain and as a top team in the UEFA Champions League, especially with their new weapon Lewandowski.

Which Barcelona player is going to link up with Lewandowski in the 2022 season?

Barcelona was in crisis the last two years, especially after Messi left for PSG. Since Xavi Hernandez arrived as manager things have changed, although the change was not as fast as many expected the fruits of the new boss are flourishing little by little.

Barcelona's goal is to win a big title this year, be it La Liga or UEFA Champions League but Barcelona's main problem is their offensive attack, they have good midfielders but the team still has problems scoring goals.

Lewandowski is a top player with a slightly different style than what Barcelona usually needs, but he has the perfect profile of a '9', strong and fast like Luis Suarez, although the player who will help Lewandowski to score is still unclear.

Who will be Lewandowski's connection in Barcelona?

Lewandowski is the kind of player who needs a pass provider as that was necessary during his time at Borussia Fortmund where he scored 74 goals in 131 games and at Bayern Munich where he scored 238 goals in 253 games.

But in Barcelona things could be different, as Lewandowski not only linked up with one player but he could have up to 2-3 good connections to play in the upcoming season, but so far the perfect connection for Lewandowski would be Pedri.

The passes that Lewandowski will need will come from midfield and Barcelona have multiple options, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets. In addition to getting passes, Lewandowski will have the task of dragging defenders to open up spaces for other teammates.