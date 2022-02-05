Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Sunday at Camp Nou in the 23rd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 23 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 10:15 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their jubilee 170th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 75 occasions so far; Atletico Madrid have grabbed a triumph 52 times to this day, and a great number of even 42 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 2, 2021, when the Madrid side secured a 2-0 win at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2021

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines

Barcelona have been disappointing in La Liga this season. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times, in addition to two draws (WDWDW). Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have been in a slightly worse form recently, having celebrated only two times in the last five. Thus, they have lost two times and drawn once (LLWDW).

The Catalan side currently sit in fifth place on the La Liga table with 35 points in 21 matches so far. On the other hand, Diego Simeone's players are placed right above them, in fourth place in La Liga with 36 points won in 21 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 9, 1926, when Atleti won narrowly 3-2 in the 1925/26 Copa Del Rey Semi-Finals. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 23.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 23 game between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, to be played on Sunday, at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Barcelona. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them +125 odds to grab another win of the season. The away side Atletico Madrid have a +220 odds to cause an upset in the 23rd round, while a tie would result in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Barcelona +125 Tie +230 Atletico Madrid +220

