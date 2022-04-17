Barcelona and Cadiz will clash off today at Camp Nou in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021-22 La Liga in the US

Barcelona will welcome Cadiz at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 32 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 27th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Cadiz have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day, and the remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 23, 2021, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw at the Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Match Information

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Barcelona have grabbed five wins (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Cadiz have been in decent form in the La Liga season, although winning only twice in the previous five league matches. Thus, they have also managed two losses and one draw (WLWDL).

The Blaugrana currently sit in second place in La Liga with 60 points in 30 matches so far. On the other hand, Cadiz are placed 16 positions below them, in 18th place of the La Liga table with 28 points won in 31 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 2, 1977, when Barcelona won 0-2 away in Cadiz. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 32.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Cadiz in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 32nd game between Barcelona and Cadiz, to be played on Monday, at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Barcelona. PointsBet see them as the heavy favorites and thus, they have given them -500 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Cadiz have a whopping +120 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 32, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +525 payout.

PointsBet Barcelona -500 Tie +525 Cadiz +1200

* Odds by PointsBet