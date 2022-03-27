Barcelona are slowly overcoming the financial problems they have been having as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the team is has begun gaining stability. After the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore proved to be a complete success, the Catalans camp will once again turn their attention to Premier League players.

The Blaugrana have now set their eyes on Leeds forward Raphinha who has imposed himself as one of the best players in the English top division this season. The Brazilian had been on the radar of Bundesliga giants Bayern during the winter transfer window, but The Whites refused to sell their most prized asset.

Now, what is of high interest to Xavi Hernadez's side is the 25-year-old's two release clause options. If Leeds manage to retain their place in the Premier League for next season, Raphinha's release clause will be set at €75 million, as opposed to €25 million if they end up relegated to the Championship.

Barcelona-Raphinha: Details of rumored agreement

According to the Catalan newspaper Sport, the players has already agreed personal terms with the Camp Nou outfit. It is said that Rafinha will sign a five-year contract until 2027 with Barca, who reportedly beat Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern in the battle for the signature of the right-winger.

The report adds that Xavi might have got the jump on the competition by incorporating out-of-favor defender Oscar Mingueza in the deal. The Peacocks have inquired about Mingueza's status in the Catalan squad, and Barcelona are becoming more confident that a transfer can be facilitated.