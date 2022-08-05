Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will meet at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their 87th league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 34 games so far; Bayer Leverkusen have celebrated a victory 30 times to this day, and the remaining 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 6, 2022, when the Die Werkself surprised the Black and Yellows with a 5-2 win away in Dortmund in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST)
Botswana: 6:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 7:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 AM
Ireland: 5:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Russia: 7:30 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 6:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Sudan: 6:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
US: 12:30 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 6:30 PM
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now
Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Kenya: Startimes World Football
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Russia: Match! Football 3, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru
Rwanda: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
South Africa: Startimes World Football
UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN Deportes+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+