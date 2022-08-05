Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will clash off at Signal Iduna Park in the opening round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will meet at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 87th league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 34 games so far; Bayer Leverkusen have celebrated a victory 30 times to this day, and the remaining 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 6, 2022, when the Die Werkself surprised the Black and Yellows with a 5-2 win away in Dortmund in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 6:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 7:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 AM

Ireland: 5:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Russia: 7:30 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 6:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

US: 12:30 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 6:30 PM

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Kenya: Startimes World Football

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Russia: Match! Football 3, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru

Rwanda: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

South Africa: Startimes World Football

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN Deportes+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+