Borussia Dortmund will host Sevilla for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Sevilla will visit Borussia Dortmund Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada.

The faces of these two teams that last game played one of the most unbalanced duels of Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage are seen again. Borussia Dortmund are currently in second place with 6 points out of a possible 9. With another victory against the Spanish team, and if Manchester City also beat Copenhagen, they would have already secured their passage to the round of 16.

Sevilla, therefore, know that they are playing for their last chance to advance to the next phase of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League, for which they need victory, since another result would leave them eliminated. Without a doubt, they will have to change a lot compared to the performance they had a week ago if they want to make the attempt to pass the phase.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Borussia Dortmund will face Sevilla for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 11 at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 12)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 12)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 12)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 12)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 12)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 12)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 12)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 12)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 12)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: HBO max

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

United Kingdom: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX +

