Sevilla will visit Borussia Dortmund Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada.
The faces of these two teams that last game played one of the most unbalanced duels of Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage are seen again. Borussia Dortmund are currently in second place with 6 points out of a possible 9. With another victory against the Spanish team, and if Manchester City also beat Copenhagen, they would have already secured their passage to the round of 16.
Sevilla, therefore, know that they are playing for their last chance to advance to the next phase of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League, for which they need victory, since another result would leave them eliminated. Without a doubt, they will have to change a lot compared to the performance they had a week ago if they want to make the attempt to pass the phase.
Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Borussia Dortmund will face Sevilla for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 11 at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 12)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 12)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 12)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 12)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 12)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 12)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 12)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 12)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 12)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4
Brazil: HBO max
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Ireland: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2 Play
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
United Kingdom: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX +