Copenhagen will host Manchester City Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be the second consecutive duel between these two rivals who already met last week, although it would be more appropriate to say that only one of the two teams played. Copenhagen visited England hoping to play a worthy role, but could do little against a vastly superior Manchester City.
Guardiola's team won 5-0 demonstrating the enormous difference that exists between top level teams and those from the minor leagues. The action now moves to the Danish capital, where perhaps the locals, by playing at home, can enjoy a small advantage. However, with the level shown to date, it would not be surprising if a result similar to the one in Manchester were repeated.
Copenhagen vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Copenhagen will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 11 at the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (October 12)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Cameroon: 5:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 11:45 PM
Iran: 8:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Japan: 1:45 AM (October 12)
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 12)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 12)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Senegal: 4:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 12)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 12)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Tunisia: 4:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UAE: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Copenhagen vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BT Sport 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, RTE Player, RTE 2, BT Sport App
Israel: 5 live
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: TV 2 Play
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11
Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, UniMás, VIX+, Univision NOW