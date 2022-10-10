Copenhagen will face Manchester City for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Copenhagen will host Manchester City Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the second consecutive duel between these two rivals who already met last week, although it would be more appropriate to say that only one of the two teams played. Copenhagen visited England hoping to play a worthy role, but could do little against a vastly superior Manchester City.

Guardiola's team won 5-0 demonstrating the enormous difference that exists between top level teams and those from the minor leagues. The action now moves to the Danish capital, where perhaps the locals, by playing at home, can enjoy a small advantage. However, with the level shown to date, it would not be surprising if a result similar to the one in Manchester were repeated.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Copenhagen will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 11 at the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 5:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 11:45 PM

Iran: 8:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Japan: 1:45 AM (October 12)

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 12)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 12)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Senegal: 4:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 12)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 12)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Tunisia: 4:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UAE: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Copenhagen vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BT Sport 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, RTE Player, RTE 2, BT Sport App

Israel: 5 live

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11

Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, UniMás, VIX+, Univision NOW

