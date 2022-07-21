Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Villarreal of Spain will face each other in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their first overall meeting. Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal of the La Liga have never clashed before neither in a Club Friendly nor at any world club tournament.
The game will be played on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Cashpoint Arena in Altach, the US. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: Kick-off Time
Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST)
Botswana: 7:00 PM
Cameroon: 6:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 8:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Russia: 8:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Sudan: 7:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
US: 1:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 7:00 PM
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Germany: BVB TV, Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
UK: 360 Sports TV
US: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, 360 Sports TV
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now